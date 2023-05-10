Czech president supports creation of special tribunal to prosecute Russia for “crime of aggression” in Ukraine

The Czech leader, Petr Pavel has said he supports the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the “crime of aggression” in Ukraine.
According to him, Czech legal experts who joined the Core Group on the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression are currently working on solutions to reduce the legal issues related to the establishment of such court.
Prezident 🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa dnes uspořádal on-line summit o zřízení tribunálu pro zločiny agrese vůči Ukrajině. Prošetřit tyto zločiny je důležité, proto vznik tribunálu jednoznačně podporuji. Jde o klíčový krok na cestě nejen k míru, ale především ke spravedlnosti. pic.twitter.com/CRNNFySLSM
— Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) May 9, 2023
The tribunal should receive the widest possible support from the international community to ensure its legitimacy and should not raise tensions with a Ukrainian constitutional order and Ukraine’s jurisdiction respecting the principles of complementarity, he added.
Earlier, Petr Pavel visited Ukraine on the first international working trip during his presidency.
