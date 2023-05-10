Czech president supports creation of special tribunal to prosecute Russia for “crime of aggression” in Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

The Czech leader, Petr Pavel has said he supports the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the “crime of aggression” in Ukraine.

According to him, Czech legal experts who joined the Core Group on the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression are currently working on solutions to reduce the legal issues related to the establishment of such court.

The tribunal should receive the widest possible support from the international community to ensure its legitimacy and should not raise tensions with a Ukrainian constitutional order and Ukraine’s jurisdiction respecting the principles of complementarity, he added.

Earlier, Petr Pavel visited Ukraine on the first international working trip during his presidency.

Czech President Petr Pavel visits Ukrainian children in shelter for displaced persons in Dnipro

