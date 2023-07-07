Zelenskyy arrives in Prague to meet with Czech leader Petr Pavel

The image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, on 7 July. Source: ZelenskyyUa/Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Prague with his first working visit to the Czech Republic during his presidency.

The leader of Ukraine will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss defense support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, and the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Prague 🇨🇿 is next. I will hold substantive negotiations with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies Miloš Vystrčil and Markéta Pekárová Adamová, meet with members of the government, parliament and media. The focus… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2023

During the meeting with Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy admitted that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was “not fast” but Kyiv’s troops were advancing. “Nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Zelenskyy stressed, according to Suspilne.

