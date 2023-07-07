Zelenskyy arrives in Prague to meet with Czech leader Petr Pavel

The image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, on 7 July. Source: ZelenskyyUa/Twitter 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Prague with his first working visit to the Czech Republic during his presidency.

The leader of Ukraine will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss defense support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, and the NATO summit in Vilnius.

During the meeting with Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy admitted that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was “not fast” but Kyiv’s troops were advancing. “Nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Zelenskyy stressed, according to Suspilne.

