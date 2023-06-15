Russians in West should be “monitored,” says president of Czech Republic

The President of the Czech Republic Pavel met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 28 April 2023.
Credit: Presidential Office of Ukraine.
Czech President Petr Pavel says that security services should monitor Russians who live in the West “because they are citizens of a nation that leads an aggressive war.”
According to him, a strict monitoring regime is needed, but it’s “simply the cost” of the war, RFE/RL has reported.
In addition, the Czech President says that he can’t imagine peace negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as he “lies cynically almost every day.” Moreover, in his opinion, the argument that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be considered as Putin’s war rather than a Russian national war “does not withstand criticism.”
“If we look at the level of support Putin has among the Russian people, on how many people endorse the war and advocate for its expansion into other countries, we should refer to this conflict as a Russian war,” the president says.
Also, Pavel, whose country joined NATO in March 1999, has emphasized that while Ukraine’s accession to NATO cannot start when a country is still at war, he will welcome a “clear “strategy for future membership once the war is over during the Alliance summit in Lithuania in 2023.