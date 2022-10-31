Rally in support of Ukraine in Prague, on 30 October, Twitter / Adam Hříbal

Several dozens of thousands of Czechs are estimated to have come out into the streets of Prague on 30 October to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and support for democratic values, Reuters reported. This came two days after a pro-Russian rally against the current government and assistance to Ukraine was held at the same place.

Dozens of thousands of Czechs rally in support of Ukraine days after pro-Russia protest W/signs "Czechia against fear" & "We can handle it," the 30 Oct protest came after 3 pro-🇷🇺 rallies calling on 🇨🇿 gvt to resign& resume 🇷🇺 gashttps://t.co/syoZjMG465pic.twitter.com/gcUzpN7Vmn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 31, 2022

Organized by the Million Moments for Democracy group, the rally participants said that despite fears over high energy prices and the war in Ukraine the future of democracy was at stake. Signs “Czechia against fear” and “We can handle it” were held. Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska appeared via video link, urging Czechs to remain focused on what is happening in Ukraine.

The pro-Russian rally held on 28 October was the third one of its kind, organized by the “Czech Republic First!” movement, such opposes the European Union and NATO, and wants Czechia to be neutral. It united far-right political movements, fringe groups, and the Communist party. The rallies had gathered up to 100,000 participants amid rising pressure on the Czech government, fueled by high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

