NATO chief Stoltenberg defends Ukraine’s right to strike targets in Russia

In his first comments on the matter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Russian military assets in Kursk are legitimate targets for Ukrainian forces.
byMaria Tril
31/08/2024
2 minute read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made his first public comments on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, emphasizing that the operation aligns with Ukraine’s right to self-defense, reports Welt am Sonntag.

In an interview with the German publication, Stoltenberg said that Russia has been waging an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine for over 900 days.

He said that during this time, Russia “has carried out numerous attacks from the Kursk Oblast across the border against Ukraine.”

Ukraine started its surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast early this month, capturing more than 1,000 square kilometers. ISW says Ukrainian forces recently marginally advanced in Kursk Oblast north of Sudzha as Russians recaptured some areas on 29 August.

“Russian soldiers, tanks and bases are legitimate targets under international law… And according to international law, this right does not end at the border (with Russia),” the NATO chief said.

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Ukrainian operation in Kursk carries risks but maintained that “it is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself.”

Addressing accusations from the Kremlin that the West had prior knowledge of the attack on Russian territory, Stoltenberg firmly rejected these claims.

“Ukraine did not coordinate its planning of the Kursk offensive operation with NATO in advance. In this sense, NATO played no role,” he said.

Stoltenberg, who is set to leave his position at the end of September, has consistently supported Ukraine’s right to strike military targets within Russia.

