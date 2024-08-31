Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian military seizes Stelmakhivka village in Luhansk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War reports significant Russian advances along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, including the capture of Stelmakhivka village.
byMaria Tril
31/08/2024
2 minute read
luhansk-oblast-31-aug
Assessed control of terrain of Luhansk Oblast as of 30 August. Credit: ISW
ISW: Russian military seizes Stelmakhivka village in Luhansk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 August that Russian forces captured the village of Stelmakhivka in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, marking a significant advance in their ongoing offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

According to the ISW, “Geolocated footage published on 30 August shows Russian forces raising a Russian flag in the center of Stelmakhivka (northwest of Svatove), indicating that Russian forces seized the settlement.” 

Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on 29 August that Russian forces had taken control of Stelmakhivka.

The capture of Stelmakhivka appears to be part of a broader Russian offensive in the region. The ISW notes that “Russian forces continued offensive operations northeast of Kupiansk near Synkivka; northwest of Svatove near Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisynkivka and in the direction of Lozova; west of Svatove near Myasozharivka,” among other areas.

In addition to the advances near Svatove, the ISW reports on Russian progress in the Pokrovsk area. “Geolocated footage published on 29 August shows elements of the Russian 60th ‘Somali’ Motorized Rifle Battalion (1st DNR AC) raising a flag in the dacha area northeast of Karlivka (southeast of Pokrovsk),” the institute states, indicating recent Russian advances in this sector as well.

However, the ISW reports that some Russian claims of territorial gains remain unconfirmed. For instance, “Russian milbloggers claimed that Russan forces seized Hrodivka (east of Pokrovsk), Karlivka, and Halytsynivka (southeast of Pokrovsk) and advanced northwest of Novohrodivka, southeast of Karlivka, north of Halytsynivka, south of Memryk (southeast of Pokrovsk), and 550 meters deep within Mykhailivka (southeast of Pokrovsk).” The institute notes that it “has not observed confirmation of these Russian claims.”

The report also mentions ongoing Russian offensive operations in various locations, including “east of Pokrovsk near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, and Myrolyubivka and southeast of Pokrovsk near Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainsk, and Selydove on 29 and 30 August.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts