Russia transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk Oblast – Oblast Head Haidai

Russia transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk Oblast – Oblast Head Haidai

Ukrainian paratroopers at the entrance sign of Hrekivka, Luhansk Oblast. 5 October 2022. Photo via DeepState 

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces are transferring their paratroopers from the Kherson direction to Luhansk Oblast, but those are incapable of changing the situation in the area, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration’s Head Serhii Haidai said, according to Interfax Ukraine.

“[Those can] delay our offensive for a while – yes, start a counteroffensive – no,” he wrote on Facebook.

As of today, 12 settlements have been liberated in the region.

“The liberated villages look terrible, they are destroyed to the ground. There are people there, so we supply them with humanitarian aid and still hope that the local residents will want to evacuate as shelling never stops,” he said.

Russia pulled out its troops from the western-bank Kherson Oblast in early November and the Ukrainian troops secured the area around 9-12 November. The regional capital city of Kherson was liberated on 11 November.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags