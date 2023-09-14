Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Military: Ukraine aims for a 10-15 km Russian-free zone on Kherson’s Russian-controlled Dnipro River bank for civilians safety

Ukraine’s Defense Forces push Russian troops away from the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, aiming for a 10-15 km Russian-free zone to safeguard civilians on the Ukrainian-controlled eastern bank, the military says.
byYuri Zoria
14/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to push out the Russian troops so that the strip of land on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast is cleared for at least 10-15 kilometers. Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, stated it on the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to push the enemy out so that the strip from the left bank for at least 10-15 kilometers is completely cleared of them. This will critically reduce the number of attacks on the right bank, it will be a relief for residents of settlements along the coast,” said Humeniuk.

Situation in central Kherson Oblast as of 14 September 2023. The western right bank of the Dnipro river has been under Ukrainian control while Russia occupies its eastern left bank. Map: Deepstatemap

Multiple Ukrainian towns and villages on the Ukraine-controlled left bank of Kherson Oblast remain within the range of the Russian artillery, and Russian forces carry out daily fire attacks on the settlements, including the regional capital city of Kherson. The attacks often result in civilian casualties.

