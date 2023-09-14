Military: Ukraine aims for a 10-15 km Russian-free zone on Kherson’s Russian-controlled Dnipro River bank for civilians safety

“We continue to push the enemy out so that the strip from the left bank for at least 10-15 kilometers is completely cleared of them. This will critically reduce the number of attacks on the right bank, it will be a relief for residents of settlements along the coast,” said Humeniuk.

Multiple Ukrainian towns and villages on the Ukraine-controlled left bank of Kherson Oblast remain within the range of the Russian artillery, and Russian forces carry out daily fire attacks on the settlements, including the regional capital city of Kherson. The attacks often result in civilian casualties.

