UK intel: Russia’s eastern assaults bog down as Ukraine stymies encirclements, maintains bridgehead in south

Russia has been unable to capitalize on Donbas gains to encircle towns or dislodge Ukrainian marines from southern bridgehead, per UK Defense Ministry.
byYuri Zoria
16/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian defenders on the frontline. Photo via Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram
In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says that despite some territorial gains, the Russian offensive in the Donbas region has stalled in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance against encirclement attempts of strategic towns. Meanwhile, Ukrainian marines keep maintaining a bridgehead in Kherson Oblast.

The ministry wrote:

  • Over the last week, neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces have taken any significant ground. Despite progress in late December 2023 in capturing Marinka, Russia has been unable to capitalise and advance either westwards towards Kurakhove or south towards Novomykhalivka.
  • The encirclement of Avdiivka likely remains Russia’s key line of effort; however, to date Russia has made very limited territorial gains at a significant cost in both materiel and personnel. The northern town Stepove remains under Ukrainian control which secures access to the Avdiivka supply route. Russian attempts to isolate the town are unlikely for at least the next week.
  • Ukrainian marines continue to maintain their bridgehead at Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, despite Russian attempts to dislodge them. They will highly likely continue to contest this territory for the next week.

