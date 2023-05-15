Russian missile strike on Avdiivka hospital kills at least four civilians – city authorities

Russian missile strike on shut down hospital in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, killed at least four civilians who were hiding in the hospital's shelter. Photo: Avdiivka mayor's Telegram.

On the morning of 15 May, Russian troops hit the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, with missiles, killing at least four civilians – two men and two women, according to Vitalii Barabash, head of the Avdiivka city military administration.

The official wrote that a Russian missile hit a long-abandoned railway hospital, killing four middle-aged civilians hiding in the hospital’s shelter.

“Unfortunately, there may be more victims,” Barabash wrote.

The head of the Avdiivka military administration also urged local residents to apply for evacuation from the besieged city.

Tags: Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Russian war crimes