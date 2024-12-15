Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine urges transition from freezing to seizing Russian assets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calls for seizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.
byYuri Zoria
15/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's Fm Sybiha
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine’s MFA Press Service
Ukraine urges transition from freezing to seizing Russian assets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for Western nations to move beyond freezing Russian assets to seizing them for Ukraine’s support, following a similar call from the RU’s top diplomat.

Approximately $325 billion worth of Russian assets have been frozen in Western countries since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the EU holding more than two-thirds of the $300 billion in sovereign assets frozen by Western allies.

On 15 December, Sybiha wrote on X:

“When it comes to immobilized Russian assets, it is time to move from freezing to seizing—use not only profits, but also assets themselves, to support Ukraine’s defense, resilience, and recovery.”

His statement follows similar remarks from EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Kaja Kallas, who advocated for using billions in frozen Russian state funds to aid Ukraine. Kallas emphasized Ukraine’s legitimate claim for compensation and described the Russian assets held in the EU as “a tool to pressure Russia.”

90% of EU-held frozen assets are currently managed by Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear. These assets generate estimated annual profits between $2.6 billion and $3.2 billion, which are being directed toward arming Ukraine and financing its post-war reconstruction.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian FM Sybiha has already pushed for seizing Russian assets, mentioning on 3 December that “the use of immobilised Russian assets” was among the topics he discussed with Benjamin Haddad, Minister delegate for Europe of France, while on the next day he stressed to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares the need to fully use” Russia’s frozen funds.

$50 billion loan

Multiple nations have committed to providing loans backed by frozen Russian assets. According to a G7 loan term sheet, the EU will provide 18.115 billion euros, Canada C$5 billion, Britain £2.26 billion, and Japan 471.9 billion yen. The UK and Japan reportedly announced sending their parts.

Approximately a week ago, the United States disbursed funds for the $20 billion loan, to be repaid using profits from frozen Russian assets.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts