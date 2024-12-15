Ukraine urges transition from freezing to seizing Russian assets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for Western nations to move beyond freezing Russian assets to seizing them for Ukraine’s support, following a similar call from the RU’s top diplomat.
On 15 December, Sybiha wrote on X:
“When it comes to immobilized Russian assets, it is time to move from freezing to seizing—use not only profits, but also assets themselves, to support Ukraine’s defense, resilience, and recovery.”
His statement follows similar remarks from EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Kaja Kallas, who advocated for using billions in frozen Russian state funds to aid Ukraine. Kallas emphasized Ukraine’s legitimate claim for compensation and described the Russian assets held in the EU as “a tool to pressure Russia.”
90% of EU-held frozen assets are currently managed by Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear. These assets generate estimated annual profits between $2.6 billion and $3.2 billion, which are being directed toward arming Ukraine and financing its post-war reconstruction.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian FM Sybiha has already pushed for seizing Russian assets, mentioning on 3 December that “the use of immobilised Russian assets” was among the topics he discussed with Benjamin Haddad, Minister delegate for Europe of France, while on the next day he stressed to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares “the need to fully use” Russia’s frozen funds.
$50 billion loan
Multiple nations have committed to providing loans backed by frozen Russian assets. According to a G7 loan term sheet, the EU will provide 18.115 billion euros, Canada C$5 billion, Britain £2.26 billion, and Japan 471.9 billion yen. The UK and Japan reportedly announced sending their parts.
Approximately a week ago, the United States disbursed funds for the $20 billion loan, to be repaid using profits from frozen Russian assets.
Related:
- “Don’t rescue Putin in Ukraine,” Steve Forbes warns Trump
- US announces new military aid package for Ukraine
- EU top diplomat pushes for direct use of Russian frozen funds for Ukraine’s support
- Russian asset proceeds fund new $20 billion US loan to Ukraine
- Norway’s wealth fund can sell off its Russian stocks
- EU ready to cover $ 50 bn Ukraine loan if US withdraws, says Polish minister
- IMF: More profitable for partners to finance Ukraine now, instead of financing consequences of defeat
- EU and G7 members reach consensus on $50 bln financial assistance to Ukraine
- Biden approves $ 20 billion Ukraine loan backed by frozen Russian assets
- UK pledges £ 2.26 bn military loan for Ukraine, backed from frozen Russian assets proceeds