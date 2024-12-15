Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO-standard BREN 2 assault rifles now assembled in Ukraine

Ukroboronprom disclosed that a Ukrainian defense facility started licensed assembly of the Czech rifles in November 2024.
byYuri Zoria
15/12/2024
2 minute read
nato-standard czech-licensed bren 2 assault rifles now assembled ukraine rifle news ukrainian reports
BREN 2 assault rifle. Photo: Ukroboronprom
NATO-standard BREN 2 assault rifles now assembled in Ukraine

Ukraine has begun assembling NATO-standard assault rifles locally, Ukroboronprom or Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC announced. The licensed assembly of BREN 2 rifles reportedly started last month – in November – at one of the military conglomerate’s facilities, the company reported.

The CZ BREN 2 is already in service with the Ukrainian army, as well as the armed forces of the Czech Republic, Portugal, French National Gendarmerie operational group, Polish border service, and Romanian gendarmerie. The localization of weapons production is gradually making Ukraine less reliant on its allies for arms supplies and more resilient against ongoing Russian aggression.

According to the company’s press release on 13 December, Ukroboronprom’s Director General Oleh Huliak said

“Partnership with Czech colleagues will help improve meeting the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in reliable and modern small arms produced in our country. Additionally, another step has been taken toward integrating our defense-industrial complex into NATO countries’ industrial chains.”

The agreement with Česká zbrojovka, a subsidiary of Colt CZ (Czech Republic), was signed on 16 July 2024 and provides for localization of assembly and subsequent full manufacturing of NATO-standard assault rifles in Ukraine.

Liga reports that Ukrainian Defense Industry state holding and Česká zbrojovka a.s. had previously signed a letter of intent regarding the license transfer for CZ BREN 2 semi-automatic assault rifle production in Ukraine in February 2024.

The project for transferring CZ BREN 2 assault rifle production technology was first presented at the First International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv in late September 2023, where it was announced the rifles would be manufactured under the Sich brand, according to Liga.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!