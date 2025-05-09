Ukrainian soldiers break the spell: Russian wands, invisibility cloaks fail on Lyman front

They play at being wizards — and end up in body bags. In the Lyman sector, Russian forces keep inventing new ways to storm Ukrainian positions, Armiia TV reports.

Fighting remains extremely intense despite Russia’s declared unilateral Victory Day ceasefire on 8-10 May. The heaviest battles are reported near Pokrovsk, with Russia attempting up to 55 assaults in one day. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have continued limited cross-border operations into Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

They aim to find a “magic wand” to let them break through without a fight. But according to Ukraine’s 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade, all this “magic” ends the same way — in a graveyard.

The Lyman front is the combat zone surrounding the town of Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast. The city is a strategic railway hub located about 50 kilometers north of Bakhmut.

Brigade communications officer Maksym Bilousov says Russian commanders treat soldiers as expendable. Frightened and demoralized, the troops follow senseless orders out of fear of their officers more than fear of death.

Those who disobey are punished — tied to trees, thrown into pits, and abused. Some even take their own lives to avoid capture, which commanders portray as a fate worse than death.

Meanwhile, Russian troops try to hide under so-called “anti-drone cloaks” on the same front, which they dub “invisibility coats.” But drone pilots from Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade quickly unmasked 14 of these “magicians.” Their cloaks turned out to be black plastic sheets, easily spotted with thermal imaging.