Ukrainian Army repel 50 Russian attacks over last day

Over the course of the day, there were 62 combat clashes along the front lines, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelling most attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivka, and Avdiivka directions, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and 58 air strikes and shelled Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas 100 times from multiple rocket launch systems.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ aviation conducted strikes on two anti-aircraft missile systems and 13 areas identified as enemy personnel, weapon, and military equipment concentrations, the General Staff wrote on social media.

As of now, the cumulative combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 have surpassed 460,000 personnel.

In Siversk and Slobozhansky’s directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border regions, engages in sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and conducts shelling of civilian settlements from Russian territory. Additionally, it is intensifying the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Ukrainian state border. Over ten populated areas, including Oleksiiivka, Myropilske, and Stepok settlements in Sumy Oblast, have been targeted by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not engage in assault operations but conducted an aerial strike near Senkove in the Kharkiv Oblast. Over ten populated areas, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire from Russian forces.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Serebriansk forestry in Luhansk Oblast, and the settlements of Terni and Torske in the Donetsk region. Another ten populated areas, including Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske in Donetsk region, suffered from artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Zolotarivka, Spyrne, Viyivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy attempted to improve tactical positions. It also conducted an air strike near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Approximately 20 populated settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast were shelled from artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian soldiers thwarted 10 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, supported by aviation, attempted to displace Ukrainian units from their positions. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychiv, Oleksandrivka, Semenivka, and Illinka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Ocheretine, Novobakhmutivka, and Umanske in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in Heorgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine villages in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy attempted 12 times to breach the defense of Ukrainian troops. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the region.

The enemy also persists in its intent to displace Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson direction, the General Staff informed. During the day, they carried out four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near Krynky settlement in Kherson Oblast. Russian invaders conducted airstrikes near Novoberislav and Berislav villages of the region.

