Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment likely lost large proportion of tanks near Avdiivka – British intel

Situation around Avdiivka as of 28 March 2023. Map: deepstatemap.live

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry reports that Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment has likely lost a significant number of tanks in its failed attempts to encircle Avdiivka near Donetsk, with open-source accounts suggesting that the 3rd Army Corps, to which the regiment belongs, continues to suffer from ill-discipline and poor morale.

The ministry wrote on Twitter:

“In recent days, Russia has continued to prioritise an operation attempting to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka. However, Russian forces have made only marginal progress at the cost of heavy losses in armoured vehicles.”

“Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment has likely lost a large proportion of its tanks while attempting to surround Avdiivka from the south. The regiment is part of 3rd Army Corps, the first major new formation Russia stood up to support the invasion of Ukraine since August 2022.”

“Numerous open-source accounts suggested that 3rd Army Corps has been particularly dogged by problems with ill-discipline and poor morale. Despite a likely period of training in Belarus, the formation still appears to display limited combat effectiveness. 10th Tank Regiment’s losses have likely largely been due to tactically flawed frontal assaults similar to those in other recent failed Russian armoured attacks, such as around the town of Vuhledar.”

Tags: Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast