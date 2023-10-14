Authorities: Five days of Russia’s relentless attacks on Avdiivka hinder aid deliveries

For the past five days, the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, has been under fire from Russian forces trying to encircle and overrun the city. On 14 October, Vitalii Barabash, the chief of Avdiivka’s local administration, reported on Ukrainian TV Russia’s continuous artillery attacks and drone surveillance, according to Suspilne.

“Today is the fifth day the enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling. They are still trying to encircle Avdiivka. More and more forces are being sent to fulfill these tasks,” said Vitaliy Barabash.

The situation has disrupted humanitarian aid deliveries, leaving the remaining 1,620 residents of the pre-war population of 32,500 in dire conditions.

Barabash noted that despite the absence of aerial rocket strikes overnight into 14 October, sporadic artillery fire from Russian forces persisted.

The city remains under constant drone surveillance, with Russian troops launching attacks whenever they spot gatherings of people. This has made it nearly impossible to conduct search and rescue operations amid the rubble of destroyed buildings. Avdiivka’s population is effectively trapped, with evacuation and relief efforts severely hindered by the ongoing hostilities.

Also, Vitaliy Barabash noted that the Russians continued to massively attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the area with all types of weapons. He says Russian artillery is firing continuously, and the small arms fire is also almost constant.

The situation grows increasingly dire as Russian forces intensify their efforts to encircle Avdiivka. Humanitarian aid shipments have been suspended due to Russian shelling, according to Barabash.

