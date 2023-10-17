Russian cluster munitions target police unit delivering aid to Avdiivka’s residents

The police evacuation unit “White Angels” came under Russian cluster munition fire near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported on Facebook.

“Fortunately, the law enforcement officers were not injured; the armored capsule protected them. Shrapnel pierced the vehicle and got stuck in the armor,” the post said.

“Despite everything, the ‘White Angels’ managed to deliver bread to the local residents.”

The unit continues rescuing Avdiivka residents, evacuating injured civilians daily.

“Recently, a Russian airstrike destroyed an entire section of an apartment building. ‘White Angels’ pulled a 44-year-old woman from the rubble and took her to the hospital. Her mother and an elderly neighbor were killed. Bodies remain trapped under the ruins, as massive shelling makes rescue work impossible,” the Ministry noted.

Ukraine has 22 police “White Angels” units working in frontline regions, evacuating civilians, providing first aid, and delivering humanitarian aid.

