Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian cluster munitions target police unit delivering aid to Avdiivka’s residents

“Despite everything, the ‘White Angels’ managed to deliver bread to the local residents,” Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.
byIryna Voichuk
17/10/2023
1 minute read
“White Angels” unit delivers humanitarian aid to local residents of Donetsk Oblast in May 2023. Credit: Ukraine’s National Police
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The police evacuation unit “White Angels” came under Russian cluster munition fire near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported on Facebook.

Fortunately, the law enforcement officers were not injured; the armored capsule protected them. Shrapnel pierced the vehicle and got stuck in the armor,” the post said.

“Despite everything, the ‘White Angels’ managed to deliver bread to the local residents.”

The unit continues rescuing Avdiivka residents, evacuating injured civilians daily.

Recently, a Russian airstrike destroyed an entire section of an apartment building. ‘White Angels’ pulled a 44-year-old woman from the rubble and took her to the hospital. Her mother and an elderly neighbor were killed. Bodies remain trapped under the ruins, as massive shelling makes rescue work impossible,” the Ministry noted.

Ukraine has 22 police “White Angels” units working in frontline regions, evacuating civilians, providing first aid, and delivering humanitarian aid.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts