ISW: Ukrainian forces repel major Russian mechanized assault in Donetsk Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 25 July that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a large-scale Russian mechanized assault near Kostyantynivka in western Donetsk Oblast on 24 July 2024. This attack is described as “one of the largest Russian mechanized assaults in Ukraine since October 2023.”

According to the ISW, geolocated footage shows that Ukrainian forces halted the Russian advance at the southeastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka. A Ukrainian brigade operating in the area reported that the Russian assault involved “11 tanks, 45 armored combat vehicles, a rare ‘Terminator’ armored fighting vehicle, 12 motorcycles, and roughly 200 personnel.”

The Ukrainian forces reportedly used a combination of artillery, drones, and minefields to counter the attack. The brigade claims to have “damaged or destroyed six Russian tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, and all 12 motorcycles,” forcing the Russian forces to retreat after the first wave of vehicles was destroyed.

The ISW notes that this level of mechanized assault has not been observed in the region since March 2024, and larger operations have not been seen since the beginning of the Avdiivka offensive in October 2023.

The report suggests that the Russian objective was likely to advance further into Kostyantynivka and cut the Vuhledar-Kostyantynivka T-0524 highway. However, the ISW assesses that even if Russian forces achieve tactical gains in this area, they are unlikely to make “operationally significant advances” in the near term due to the lack of strategic objectives in the surrounding area.

The ISW reports on Russian activities north of Kharkiv City in related developments. The Ukrainian General Staff reported Russian attacks near Sotnytskyi Kozachok on July 24 and 25. Additionally, geolocated footage indicates that Russian forces have made marginal advances north of Hlyboke.

The report also mentions increased Russian air activity, with the Ukrainian General Staff reporting 28 glide bomb attacks on targets north and northeast of Kharkiv City over the last day.

