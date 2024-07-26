Ukraine confirms missile attack on Russian airfield near occupied Crimea’s Saky (video)

Ukrainian forces have conducted a missile strike on the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, causing significant damage. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of 26 July, resulted in multiple explosions, fires, and ammunition detonations at the Russian military facility.

The Ukrainian Navy, Security Service, and Military Intelligence frequently target Russian naval and air assets in occupied Crimea. Air defense installations are among the primary targets prior to the arrival of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s Air Force.

According to the Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymsky Veter, local residents reported hearing powerful explosions in Novofedorivka around 2:00-3:00 a.m., where the Saky airfield is located, as well as in the areas of Okunivka (60 km northwest of Novofedorivka) and Simferopol (45 km southeast of Novofedorivka). Eyewitnesses described seeing fires at the airfield and hearing the detonation of ammunition.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike, stating that missile units had targeted a military facility in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. They emphasized that the Saky airfield is one of the operational bases used by Russia to control airspace, particularly over the Black Sea, and to launch air strikes against Ukrainian territory.

Krymsky Veter reported that an ammunition depot at the Saky airfield was hit during the attack. According to their source, “Air-to-air missiles in Saky flew into the air along with the airframes,” suggesting significant damage to stored munitions and possibly aircraft.

Fire trucks and ambulances were reportedly seen heading towards the airfield from nearby Yevpatoria City.

“Sources report that a ammo depot at the Saky airfield was hit and two [Russian] servicemen were wounded. In addition, an air defense position near the village of Shovkovyche (a few kilometers northeast of Novofedorivka, – Ed.) was hit: as a result of the strike, a radar station was destroyed. We await confirmation,” Krymsky Veter wrote in the morning.

The strike appears to have overwhelmed Russian air defenses in the area. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that the airfield was protected by “modern” Russian air defense systems, which once again failed to defend an important military facility.

The Saky airbase was previously hit in 2022 and in 2023,

Related: