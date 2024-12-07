Eng
Over 10,000 human rights violations documented in occupied Crimea since 2017

From 2017 to 2024, 10,018 human rights violations have been recorded in Crimea, with nearly 7,000 involving Crimean Tatars, as Russia continues its crackdown on dissent.
byOlena Mukhina
07/12/2024
2 minute read
Crimea UNESCO site Khersones Chersonesus
Chersonesus (Khersones), an ancient Greek city in Crimea. Photo: Wikimedia commons
Since 2017, some 10,018 human rights violations have been recorded in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with 6,730 of these involving Crimean Tatars, according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

The human rights situation in occupied Crimea has deteriorated significantly since Russia’s annexation in 2014, marked by widespread violations and systematic repression of dissent. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented numerous abuses, including unlawful detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture, particularly targeting Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists. This ongoing repression not only undermines the rights of Crimeans but also serves as a grim warning of potential future violations in other occupied territories.

“Overall, from 2017 to 2024, 10,018 violations of fundamental human rights were documented in occupied Crimea, including 6,730 cases involving representatives of the Crimean Tatar people,” the center’s statement reads.

Human rights defenders report that during this period, 519 searches, 1,599 detentions, and 1,579 arrests were conducted in the occupied peninsula.

The report emphasizes that Russia, in violation of international law, continues to carry out widespread repression and apply pressure on Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists in Crimea.

Furthermore, human rights organizations say that since the beginning of the occupation, the total number of political prisoners and those facing criminal persecution has reached 371, including 229 Crimean Tatars.

Previously, the Ukrainian partisan resistance Atesh reported a strategic railway sabotage operation targeting a critical transportation route connecting Moscow with Kursk Oblast.

Military resistance of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars claims sabotage on railroad between Moscow and Kursk Oblast

The group claims in its Telegram channel their agent burned a relay box in the Chekhov district of Moscow Oblast, deliberately disrupting logistics for Russian military forces.

