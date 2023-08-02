Log Out

Russia’s Defense Ministry: Russian ship attacked by Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea

Serge Havrylets
02/08/2023
Ukrainian naval drones. Credit: U24
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine tried to attack a Russian warship escorting civilian maritime transport in the Black Sea with a naval kamikaze drone, TASS, a Russian news agency, reported, citing Russian Defense Ministry spox Igor Konashenkov.

According to Konashenkov, a Ukrainian naval drone that attacked the Russian ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea was destroyed.

On 1 August, the Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that Ukraine had allegedly attempted to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships 340 kilometers southwest of occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, southern Ukraine.

Maritime security in the Black Sea is an international problem

On 17 July, Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Deal that provided shipping safety guarantees to civilian vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports. Russia curtailed the maritime humanitarian corridor in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and restored the regime of a temporarily dangerous area there.

