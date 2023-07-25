Ukraine’s intelligence reveals secret Kremlin report on Russia’s grain deal disruption

Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry revealed a secret report to Russia’s top military-political leadership, reporting on the obstruction of the grain deal.

The document focuses on the technologies that were used to impede the implementation of the “grain corridor,” resulting in the final breakdown of the agreement.

According to the report, the main goal was reducing grain exports under the grain deal.

“High-quality inspection of vessels was also one of the key elements in curbing the uncontrolled growth of grain exports from Ukrainian ports. At the same time, the activities of the Russian inspectors were built in strict accordance with the developed methodological documents on the organization of ship inspections. As a result of the inspections, 46 vessels were restricted from participating in the Initiative, and 303 vessels were restricted for a total of 342 days,” the document states.

Measures to disrupt the grain agreement were divided into several stages.

First, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia suspended its participation in the grain agreement from 29 October 2022 to 3 November 2022. According to the document, this led to a drop in grain exports from 4.2 million tons in October to 2.6 in November.

The next step is to restrict ships’ access to Pivdennyi port, reduce the number of inspection teams to no more than two, and suspend the registration of grain carriers.

This allowed Russians to “effectively restrain the number of ships heading to Ukrainian ports and significantly limit the volume of food exports from Ukraine, which in general led to Kyiv’s inability to export about 20 million tonnes of cargo,” the document says.

Special focus was placed on the disruption of grain supplies under the World Food Program. “Ukrainian attempts to use the Black Sea initiative to continue the so-called “Grain from Ukraine” program involving vessels chartered under the World Food Program have been stopped. Such vessels were registered only after submitting written commitments not to participate in such actions,” Russians report.

The authors of the report conclude that “the accumulated archive of knowledge will allow, when solving similar problems, to achieve a high level of efficiency in the shortest possible time.”

The document reveals that Russia’s actions to disrupt the grain deal are part of a unified plan, where the targeted shelling of Ukrainian port infrastructure is just another step in its implementation, Ukraine’s Intelligence said.

