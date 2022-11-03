Ukraine denies it gave any guarantees to Russia so that it returns to the grain corridor deal; Russia returned due to a “position of strength” — MFA

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine didn’t give Putin any guarantees so that Russia returns to the grain corridor deal, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. Moscow returned to the grain agreement thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not concession,” Nikolenko said.

Regarding the grain agreement he highlighted three points:

1. Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes.

2. The Ukrainian side strictly adheres to the provisions of the grain agreement. Within the framework of this agreement, the parties guarantee a safe and reliable environment for the functioning of the grain corridor. Ukraine has never endangered the grain route.

3. Ukraine did not undertake any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement.

Russia’s return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative vividly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive action = result,” Nikolenko said.

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags