Ukraine didn’t give Putin any guarantees so that Russia returns to the grain corridor deal, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. Moscow returned to the grain agreement thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not concession,” Nikolenko said.

Regarding the grain agreement he highlighted three points:

1. Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes.

2. The Ukrainian side strictly adheres to the provisions of the grain agreement. Within the framework of this agreement, the parties guarantee a safe and reliable environment for the functioning of the grain corridor. Ukraine has never endangered the grain route.

3. Ukraine did not undertake any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement.

“Russia’s return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative vividly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive action = result,” Nikolenko said.

