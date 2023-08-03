ISW: Russia attacks Ukraine’s grain infrastructure to force up grain prices, hoping to benefit

Russian forces are likely striking grain storage infrastructure while claiming that they are striking military targets in an attempt to have Russia supplant Ukraine as the grain supplier to Africa and other states in an attempt for Moscow to benefit financially, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.

According to ISW, the destruction of Ukrainian grain and the disruption of grain shipments following Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal and Russian posturing and threats to attack neutral shipping going to and from Ukraine are also causing grain prices to fluctuate, and the Russians may hope to benefit from higher prices if they can keep Ukrainian grain largely off the global market.

The Kremlin has repeatedly pledged to send 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to six unspecified African countries in the next three to four months free of charge – a fraction of the Ukrainian grain it has destroyed.

