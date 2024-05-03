Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian airstrike on Kharkiv kills 82-year-old bedridden woman

Two elderly men, aged 66 and 78, sustained injuries.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
03/05/2024
1 minute read
Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv after Russian airstrike on 3 May, 2024. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv kills 82-year-old bedridden woman

Russian forces conducted another deadly airstrike on Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, using guided air-dropped bombs, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported. The strike hit residential areas in the Kholodnohirskyi district, killing an 82-year-old bedridden woman and injuring two elderly men.

Kharkiv’s proximity to Russia makes intercepting such strikes extremely difficult, leaving civilians vulnerable to the relentless Russian shelling despite Ukraine’s efforts.

“An 82-year-old woman, who had been bedridden for 8 years due to a stroke, was killed. A 66-year-old man suffered injuries from the blast wave, and a 78-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Three homes were destroyed, and 12 others damaged. A nearby tram was also impacted, though no one aboard was hurt. 

Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv after Russian airstrike on 3 May, 2024. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram

Syniehubov noted that the strike was carried out using the Kh-59 guided air-dropped bomb – a new Russian development consisting of a small rocket body with autonomous guidance capabilities. This is not the first time such munitions have been used against Kharkiv.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts