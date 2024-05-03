Russian airstrike on Kharkiv kills 82-year-old bedridden woman

Russian forces conducted another deadly airstrike on Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, using guided air-dropped bombs, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported. The strike hit residential areas in the Kholodnohirskyi district, killing an 82-year-old bedridden woman and injuring two elderly men.

Kharkiv’s proximity to Russia makes intercepting such strikes extremely difficult, leaving civilians vulnerable to the relentless Russian shelling despite Ukraine’s efforts.

“An 82-year-old woman, who had been bedridden for 8 years due to a stroke, was killed. A 66-year-old man suffered injuries from the blast wave, and a 78-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Three homes were destroyed, and 12 others damaged. A nearby tram was also impacted, though no one aboard was hurt.

Syniehubov noted that the strike was carried out using the Kh-59 guided air-dropped bomb – a new Russian development consisting of a small rocket body with autonomous guidance capabilities. This is not the first time such munitions have been used against Kharkiv.

