Russian missile strike damages hospital and dormitory in Kharkiv, injures eight civilians

The Russian strike with an Iskander ballistic missile, which injured eight including an infant, hit a hospital, university, and residential buildings in Kharkiv.
byVira Kravchuk
06/08/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 August.
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 August. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.
A Russian missile attack on the central area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, resulted in multiple civilian injuries and significant damage to urban infrastructure.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Russia has been consistently targeting civilians in Ukraine, causing injuries, death, and destruction, with Ukrainian air defense not being able to intercept all of the hits. 

The incident occurred in the morning of 6 August in the Shevchenkivskyi central district of Kharkiv, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.

The preliminary data suggests that the attack was carried out using an Iskander ballistic missile. 

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that eight civilians were injured in the strike, including an eight-month-old baby. 

Three individuals, two women aged 69 and 36, along with the infant, experienced acute stress reactions. Five others, including four women and one man, sustained physical injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The attack caused extensive damage to various civilian structures. Syniehubov noted that a hospital, a university building, a dormitory, residential buildings and more than 25 cars in the vicinity were damaged.

Source: The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office 

Authorities did not rule out the possibility of people being trapped under rubble, with Syniehubov mentioning that search operations are still ongoing. 

Overnight, a multi-faceted Russian assault also targeted Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in Ukraine, causing no casualties and only minor structural damage.

Related:

