Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine repels major Russian night attack with missiles and drones, no casualties reported

A multi-faceted Russian assault involving ballistic missiles, guided air-to-surface missiles, and strike UAVs targeted Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in Ukraine, causing only minor structural damage.
byVira Kravchuk
06/08/2024
1 minute read
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine 6 August.
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine 6 August. Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine repels major Russian night attack with missiles and drones, no casualties reported

Overnight, Ukrainian defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles, two guided air-to-surface missiles, and 15 strike UAVs across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi, according to The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian continuous attacks on Ukrainian cities did not kill any civilians today. 

The Russian forces launched missiles and strike drones against Kyiv Oblast,  according to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. 

Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted multiple Russian targets, preventing any direct hits on residential or critical infrastructure.

However, Kravchenko reported damage to the windows and facades of several buildings, including an apartment complex, two gas stations, and an office building. The blast wave also affected a forester’s house.

The attack began around 11 p.m. on 5 August, with preliminary reports suggesting the use of ballistic weapons such as Iskander-M or KN-23 missiles. 

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the Russian attack involved 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, 2 Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles fired from over the Azov Sea, and 16 “Shahed” type strike UAVs deployed from occupied Crimea and Kursk.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts