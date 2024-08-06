Ukraine repels major Russian night attack with missiles and drones, no casualties reported

Overnight, Ukrainian defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles, two guided air-to-surface missiles, and 15 strike UAVs across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi, according to The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian continuous attacks on Ukrainian cities did not kill any civilians today.

The Russian forces launched missiles and strike drones against Kyiv Oblast, according to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted multiple Russian targets, preventing any direct hits on residential or critical infrastructure.

However, Kravchenko reported damage to the windows and facades of several buildings, including an apartment complex, two gas stations, and an office building. The blast wave also affected a forester’s house.

The attack began around 11 p.m. on 5 August, with preliminary reports suggesting the use of ballistic weapons such as Iskander-M or KN-23 missiles.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the Russian attack involved 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, 2 Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles fired from over the Azov Sea, and 16 “Shahed” type strike UAVs deployed from occupied Crimea and Kursk.

