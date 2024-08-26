Ukraine thwarts “most extensive” Russian air assault, downing 201 missiles and drones

In the early hours of 26 August, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 201 of Russian attack weapons, comprising 102 missiles and 99 drones. This was described as the “most extensive air assault” since the full-scale war began.

Russian attacks on energy sector have escalated since March 2024, damaging key power generation facilities across Ukraine and leading to country-wide blackouts and scheduled power outages.

Russian forces launched 236 attack weapons, targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, particularly the energy sector, according to Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

Three X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles

Six “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles

77 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft

28 “Kalibr” cruise missiles

Three X-22 cruise missiles

Ten X-59/X-69 guided air-to-surface missiles from Su-57, Su-34 aircraft

109 “Shahed-131/136” attack UAVs

Ukrainian Air Force deployed all available weapons and equipment in repelling the air attack, using aviation, air defense missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units. They neutralized 201 targets out of 236.

According to calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda, a Ukrainian economic news outlet, the cost to Russia for this single assault is estimated at approximately $1.26 billion.

The State Emergency Services (SES) of Ukraine reported that as a result of the Russian attack seven people were killed and 47 were injured, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017, and 2024. Ukrainian rescuers extinguished 22 fires in different oblasts and completed their rescue operations at all locations.

