Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Odesa recovers after two nights of Russian airstrikes

Last night’s drone attack injured one person, cut power to thousands, damaging the heating system.
byYuri Zoria
20/02/2025
2 minute read
odesa recovers after two nights russian airstrikes damaged power facilities ukrainian firefighter extinguishing fire drone attack late 19 2025 76112b13-8240-4983-9abf-737a853090ec ukraine news reports
Ukrainian firefighter extinguishing a fire after a Russian drone attack on Odesa late on 19 February 2025. Photo: DSNS
Odesa recovers after two nights of Russian airstrikes

Last night, late on 19 February, Russian forces launched mass drone strikes on Odesa for the second night in a row, causing fires, damaging buildings, and leaving nearly 90,000 residents without electricity, local authorities reported. Emergency crews worked around the clock to restore power and heating to affected areas.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. The previous attack on the city took place just a day earlier, on the evening of 18 February, when Russian forces launched a massive strike on Odesa. The attack left large parts of the city without electricity, water, and heating, damaging social infrastructure. Three adults and a child were injured.

Shortly before midnight on 19 February, Russian forces launched another wave of explosive drones on Odesa in southern Ukraine, striking residential and public infrastructure. According to Odesa Oblast Head Oleh Kiper, fires broke out at a restaurant and a warehouse following the attacks. An administrative building, a car wash, and a private home sustained damage.

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries as a result of the strikes. Additionally, one district of the city experienced widespread power outages, affecting approximately 5,000 residents.

Widespread power outages across Odesa, heating and utilities disrupted

Kiper confirmed that as a result of two consecutive days of Russian drone attacks, a total of 89,500 residents in Odesa Oblast were left without electricity. Utility teams have been working continuously to repair the damage, restoring power to 40,000 households overnight. However, 49,000 residents remained without electricity as of 20 February morning, according to Kiper.

He assured that critical infrastructure, including hospitals and emergency services, had been reconnected.

Shortly after last night’s attack, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported that the attacks also damaged the city’s heating infrastructure, resulting in service interruptions for several neighborhoods. Emergency teams responded to the affected sites, while the city administration deployed additional repair crews.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that firefighting teams were deployed throughout Odesa to contain blazes caused by the strikes. A total of 22 emergency vehicles and 82 personnel were mobilized to respond to the destruction.

On the afternoon of 20 February, authorities confirmed that heating had been partially restored, with two key boiler stations back online. Schools and kindergartens were prioritized for service restoration to ensure students could return to classrooms.

Mayor Trukhanov confirmed that power had been restored to two major boiler stations serving nearly 200,000 residents. Heating was gradually being restored to affected neighborhoods, with full service expected to resume by the end of the day.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts