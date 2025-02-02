Support us on Patreon
Death toll from Russia’s Poltava missile strike rose to 14, including two children

Russia struck an apartment building in the city on 1 February using the Kh-22 missile.
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2025
2 minute read
Five-storey apartment building in Poltava destroyed by a Russian missile strike on 1 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne
On the morning of 2 February, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported that the death toll has risen to 14, including two children, after a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Poltava on 1 February. Seventeen people, including four children, were injured, while rescuers saved twenty-two from the rubble.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Svitlana Rybalko, spokesperson for Poltava Oblast rescue services, told Suspilne that the two deceased children were aged 9 and 12. Among the injured children are those aged three months, 2, 8, and 12 years. Five people remain missing.

According to Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, Russia used an Kh-22 missile in the attack – the same type that struck the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk in June 2022, when the attack killed 21 and injured 59 civilians. The missile hit the residential building around 07:05, destroying all five floors of an entrance section and causing a fire.

Death toll reaches 7 in Russian strike on Poltava high-rise residential building

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the attack damaged eighteen nearby residential buildings, a kindergarten, and twelve vehicles.

Earlier that morning, Russian forces also targeted energy infrastructure in Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast.

DSNS and National Police psychologists have provided assistance to 194 people, including eleven children. Rescue operations are ongoing.

