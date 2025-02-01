Support us on Patreon
Death toll reaches 7 in Russian strike on Poltava high-rise residential building

Emergency services rescued 22 people from a residential building in Poltava after a Russian missile strike that killed five residents; there are 14 injured.
Maria Tril
01/02/2025
Credit: State Emergency
A Russian missile hit a residential building in Poltava on 1 February, killing seven people and injuring 14 others, including three children, local authorities reported.

Overnight on 1 February, Russian launched an attack on several Ukrainian cities, in particular, Poltava, Kyiv, Kharkiv. Russian hit Poltava with a Kh-22 missile, targeting a high-rise building.

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers saved 22 people from the damaged building in Poltava. The strike destroyed an entrance section from the first to fifth floor and caused a fire. The blast also damaged nearby buildings and 12 vehicles.

The death toll rose throughout the day. Initial reports mentioned two casualties, then increased to three, four, and seven victims by 3:30 pm, according to the State Emergency Service.

The Poltava community declared three days of mourning for the victims.

In a separate incident, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast. The strike left 164 residential and one commercial customer without power. Repair crews are working to restore electricity supply.

