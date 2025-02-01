Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s birth rate declined by 5.8% in 2024, dropping from 187,300 in 2023 to 176,600 newborns.
01/02/2025
Illustrative photo. Credit: Front news
Deaths exceeded births nearly threefold in 2024, Ministry of Justice reports

Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice reports that deaths outnumbered births by 2.8 times in 2024, with 495,000 deaths compared to 176,600 births recorded nationwide.

In 2024, Ukraine experienced a significant demographic crisis, largely due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. Military operations, deliberate Russian attacks on civilians, and mass emigration caused the death rate to exceed the birth rate.

The birth rate decreased by 5.8% compared to 2023, when 187,300 children were born, according to the ministry’s report.

Kyiv led the country in births with 19,700 newborns, followed by Lviv Oblast with 15,600 and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with 14,000.

The mortality figures remained nearly stable, with 495,000 deaths in 2024 versus 496,200 in 2023. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast registered the highest number of deaths at 53,200.

The report highlights critical demographic situations in government-controlled parts of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

The ministry reported that the death rates exceed births by 11 and 8.5 times respectively in these areas.

Rivne and Volyn oblasts, located in the northwestern part of Ukraine, showed better indicators, with mortality exceeding births by 1.6 and 1.7 times respectively.

According to the US Central Intelligence Agency, Ukraine currently has the world’s highest mortality rate and lowest birth rate.

