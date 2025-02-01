Support us on Patreon
Russian attack on Ukraine kills 4 people, injures at least 15 overnight

Multiple drone attacks hit Ukrainian cities overnight, with Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts reporting civilian casualties and infrastructure damage; seven Ukrainian oblasts faced emergency power cuts
attack on poltava
Russia hits a residential building in Poltava Oblast on 1 February 2025. Credit: State Emergency Service
Russian forces launched multiple drone attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight on 1 February, targeting Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts, local officials report.

In Kharkiv, one woman around 60 years old died when a Shahed drone hit the Kholodnohirsky district, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. At least four people were injured, with one woman in critical condition, Syniehubov said.

The attack caused a fire in a private house, governor said.

The Russian attack on the residential building in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast killed three people, injured 10, including a child, the Emergency Service reported.

Russian army damaged energy infrastructure, leaving 164 residential and one commercial customer withour power, the Regional Military Administration reported. Repair crews are working to restore electricity.

Russian forces launched 16 drones at Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The attack injured a 57-year-old man. The attack damaged infrastructure, an educational facility, cars, and both apartment buildings and private homes, according to Fedorov.

Power outages affected 400 consumers in Zaporizhzhia but service was quickly restored, according to City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko.

The attacks led to emergency power outages in seven oblasts, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

Ukraine’s air defense systems also intercepted drones over Kyiv Oblast, according to the Regional Military Administration. Falling debris caused a fire at a private house in Boryspil district, damaged two other private homes, outbuildings, and a car, the administration reports.

In Fastiv district, debris ignited a 30-square-meter fire at a warehouse facility. Fire crews extinguished both blazes.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

