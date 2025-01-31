Ukraine introduces new domestic drone Hromylo for military operations

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has officially approved the Hromylo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for military deployment, the Main Directorate of Weapons and Military Equipment Life Cycle Support reported on 31 January.

The Hromylo drone system is capable to target enemy personnel, combat vehicles, and field fortifications.

The first-person view (FPV) drones feature composite material frames and powerful engines that enable long-distance combat payload delivery.

The Hromylo system can operates during day and night missions. The drones demonstrate high resilience against enemy electronic warfare countermeasures.

Several Ukrainian sources reported on 30 January that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have successfully integrated full-size FAB-250 bombs into their drone warfare operations, conducting precision strikes on Russian targets in Bryansk Oblast.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

As of December, Ukraine has significantly expanded its domestic drone production. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported delivering over 200,000 locally manufactured drones to front-line units.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 9 January about the goal to set a record in drone production this year.

Read also: