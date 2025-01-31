Forbes: Ukraine’s new long-range drones capable of round-trip bombing missions

A new type of Ukrainian fixed-wing drone bomber may have targeted a key Russian oil pipeline in a recent attack, Forbes reported on 30 January. The strike, conducted by Ukraine’s 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment, hit a pumping station on the Druzhba pipeline near the Russian-Belarusian border in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.
The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s largest, is essential for Russia’s oil industry. The attack led to a fire so intense it was detectable by NASA’s fire-detecting satellites, according to Forbes. Estonian analyst WarTranslated commented on the accuracy of the strike, stating, “Judging by the fire, the strike was precise.”
Historically, Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian oil facilities have involved drones loaded with explosives that crash into targets. However, Nikolaev Vanek, a popular Ukrainian Telegram channel, noted that the recent strike involved drones that “bombarded the Bryansk Republic with bombs.” The “Bryansk Republic” is a Ukrainian running joke mocking Russia’s fake “republics” in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk.
Forbes says Ukraine has previously modified civilian sport planes, such as the Aeroprakt A-22, for remote-controlled bombing missions. Militarnyi and Defense Express noted that Ukraine also employs E-300 SkyRanger light aircraft, modified for remote-controlled missions of the same type. However, Russian photos of crashed SkyRangers revealed a pylon with an attached FAB-100 bomb, indicating they could release their payload without crashing into the target.
The Druzhba pipeline attack occurred just some 40 km from Ukraine, reducing the need for one-way missions. With the short distance, the drone bombers could have dropped their bombs and possibly returned to base.
Remote landing remains a challenging aspect of drone operations. It is possible that after dropping bombs, the drones performed a “robotic double-tap,” crashing into the target for additional damage, Forbes notes.
