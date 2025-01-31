Forbes: Ukraine’s new long-range drones capable of round-trip bombing missions

Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s long-range drones are shifting from one-way attacks to reusable precision bombers.
byYuri Zoria
31/01/2025
2 minute read
The FAB-250 bomb, weighing 250 kg, is mounted under the wing of a Ukrainian drone and bears the inscription “For Mykolaiv.” Photo: Telegram/Nikolaevsky Vanyok.
A new type of Ukrainian fixed-wing drone bomber may have targeted a key Russian oil pipeline in a recent attack, Forbes reported on 30 January. The strike, conducted by Ukraine’s 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment, hit a pumping station on the Druzhba pipeline near the Russian-Belarusian border in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s largest, is essential for Russia’s oil industry. The attack led to a fire so intense it was detectable by NASA’s fire-detecting satellites, according to Forbes. Estonian analyst WarTranslated commented on the accuracy of the strike, stating, “Judging by the fire, the strike was precise.”

Ukrainian long-range drones now reusable and carry 250 kg bombs

Historically, Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian oil facilities have involved drones loaded with explosives that crash into targets. However, Nikolaev Vanek, a popular Ukrainian Telegram channel, noted that the recent strike involved drones that “bombarded the Bryansk Republic with bombs.” The “Bryansk Republic” is a Ukrainian running joke mocking Russia’s fake “republics” in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk.

Forbes says Ukraine has previously modified civilian sport planes, such as the Aeroprakt A-22, for remote-controlled bombing missions. Militarnyi and Defense Express noted that Ukraine also employs E-300 SkyRanger light aircraft, modified for remote-controlled missions of the same type. However, Russian photos of crashed SkyRangers revealed a pylon with an attached FAB-100 bomb, indicating they could release their payload without crashing into the target.

Forbes notes that these aircraft can carry 220-pound (100 kg) bombs but were typically used in one-way missions, crashing into targets due to range limitations. Defense Express, however, reported that Ukrainian drones carried 100-kg bombs in 2024, while a new photo shows a drone equipped with a 250-kg bomb mounted on a pylon.

The Druzhba pipeline attack occurred just some 40 km from Ukraine, reducing the need for one-way missions. With the short distance, the drone bombers could have dropped their bombs and possibly returned to base.

Remote landing remains a challenging aspect of drone operations. It is possible that after dropping bombs, the drones performed a “robotic double-tap,” crashing into the target for additional damage, Forbes notes.

If confirmed, these new drone bombers represent a significant shift. Rather than single-use missions, they could conduct multiple strikes on refineries or pumping stations before being lost or destroyed. This capability would increase the efficiency and impact of Ukraine’s drone warfare.

