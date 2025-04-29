Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US says two Ukrainians have been detained for illegal voting in 2024 elections

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the arrest of two Ukrainians in what appears to be an early enforcement action by the new Trump administration against non-citizen voting.
byMaria Tril
29/04/2025
2 minute read
US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem
US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem. Credit: bgnes.bg
US says two Ukrainians have been detained for illegal voting in 2024 elections

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two Ukrainian citizens for allegedly voting illegally in the 2024 presidential election, according to an announcement from US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem wrote on X that that the arrests were made “in cooperation with DOGE,” referring to an agency related to government downsizing that has connections to Elon Musk.

“Under Donald Trump’s presidency, if you come to our country and break our laws, you will be held accountable,” Noem said.

No additional information about the arrests has been provided.

US electoral law permited only citizens who are at least 18 years old and properly registered in their state of residence to vote in presidential elections.

The Trump administration has previously claimed migrants were voting in US presidential elections. Officials have implemented measures to strengthen oversight of the electoral process.

Last month, Trump confirmed discussions were taking place regarding the continuation of temporary protected status for Ukrainians who fled abroad due to the war.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts