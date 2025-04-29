US says two Ukrainians have been detained for illegal voting in 2024 elections

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two Ukrainian citizens for allegedly voting illegally in the 2024 presidential election, according to an announcement from US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem wrote on X that that the arrests were made “in cooperation with DOGE,” referring to an agency related to government downsizing that has connections to Elon Musk.

“Under Donald Trump’s presidency, if you come to our country and break our laws, you will be held accountable,” Noem said.

No additional information about the arrests has been provided.

US electoral law permited only citizens who are at least 18 years old and properly registered in their state of residence to vote in presidential elections.

The Trump administration has previously claimed migrants were voting in US presidential elections. Officials have implemented measures to strengthen oversight of the electoral process.

Last month, Trump confirmed discussions were taking place regarding the continuation of temporary protected status for Ukrainians who fled abroad due to the war.

Read also: