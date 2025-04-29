Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s cloaks of invisibility fail to fool Ukrainian drones on front lines

Ukrainian drone operators reveal how Russian troops using new anti-thermal “invisibility cloaks” on the Novopavlivka front become easier targets due to overconfidence.
byOlena Mukhina
29/04/2025
3 minute read
Illustrative photo. A Russian soldier covered with a camouflage cloak. Screenshot from a 93rd Brigade video.
Russia’s cloaks of invisibility fail to fool Ukrainian drones on front lines

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces are deploying small assault groups, often moving on cross-country motorcycles to close Ukrainian positions quickly. However, most approach on foot, Denys Bobkov, senior communications officer of Ukraine’s 37th Separate Marine Brigade, told Army TV.

The Novopavlivka front is a frontline area in Donetsk Oblast near the borders with Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Novopavlivka itself is about 10 kilometers from the front line and was home to around 3,500 people before the war, though its population has drastically decreased due to evacuation. 

He says Russian troops advancing on foot rely heavily on camouflage. Many use anti-thermal cloaks to make themselves “invisible” to thermal imaging. However, the tactic has its limitations.

“If the enemy stays in one spot for too long, even these cloaks start to warm up, making their heat signatures easier to detect. Also, our drone operators are now trained to spot human silhouettes. So while the cloaks are effective, it really depends on who’s hunting them,” Bobkov says. 

On 28 April, Ukraine’s 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade also reported that Russian assault troops wearing anti-drone cloaks became easy targets for Ukrainian drone operators on the Lyman front, ArmyInform reports

“Russia delivered a fresh batch of so-called anti-drone coats to its troops in Lyman. One might expect them to be harder to detect now, but they’ve only become more relaxed and started wandering through open areas. It seems they believe they’re wearing invisibility cloaks. Our pilots at the 63rd Brigade explained to fourteen of them that they’re actually wearing garbage bags,” said the brigade. 

Ukraine’s General Staff reports 178 combat engagements on the front lines in the past 24 hours. According to the update released at 08:00 on 29 April, Russian forces lost 1,060 personnel in a single day of fighting.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!