Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

“Difficult to counter”: Zelenskyy unveils new domestic missile-drone system to strike Russians

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the country’s latest military innovation – the “Palianytsia” missile-drone, that has been already successfully used against Russian forces. He emphasized that, “It’s difficult to counter, but very easy to understand why.”
byVira Kravchuk
24/08/2024
2 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at the Independence Day celebration.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at the Independence Day celebration 2024.
“Difficult to counter”: Zelenskyy unveils new domestic missile-drone system to strike Russians

On August 24, 2024, Ukraine marked its Independence Day with the debut of a new weapon system. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had successfully deployed a new missile-drone weapon system called “Palianytsia” against Russian military targets for the first time.

Ukrainian Palianytsia is a traditional round wheat bread that has a distinctive, slightly domed shape with a golden crust and a soft, fluffy interior. This word is difficult for non-Ukrainian speakers to pronounce correctly, making it a symbolic way to identify Ukrainian speakers amid Russian full-scale invasion. 

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations, Zelenskyy said that the Palianytsia represents a “completely new class” of weaponry. While specific details about the drone’s capabilities were not disclosed, the president confirmed that it had successfully struck enemy positions.

 “This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor… It will be very difficult for Russia, even difficult to pronounce what exactly hit them. It’s difficult to counter, but very easy to understand why,” Zelenskyy said. 

The introduction of the Palianytsia comes amid a broader push to enhance Ukraine’s drone capabilities.

During a year-end press conference for 2023, Zelenskyy had outlined plans to produce one million drones in 2024. Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, later clarified that this figure referred specifically to FPV (First Person View) drones, with an additional goal to manufacture over 10,000 medium and long-range attack drones.

By late May 2024, Natalia Kushnerska, head of the BRAVE1 defense tech cluster, reported that the million-drone milestone had already been reached. Nearly all drones for Ukraine’s Defense Forces are now manufactured domestically, with private businesses contributing the largest share.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts