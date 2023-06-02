Alleged night drone attacks on Russia’s several oblasts, Kursk governor claims Ukraine to be responsible

Russian governors of Smolensk, Kaluga and Kursk oblasts, in the west of Russia, reported drone attacks on the night of 2 June.
In particular, the acting governor of Smolensk Oblast, Vasilii Anokhin, declared strikes on the fuel and energy facilities on his official Telegram channel. According to another Russian Telegram channel Baza, drones kamikaze attacked an oil refinery and a gas distribution stations in two villages in Smolensk oblast. As a result of the explosion, the water fire suppression tank was damaged, and an administrative building affected.
On his Telegram, the Head of Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, reported an unidentified object falling in the forest. Allegedly, there were no casualties or destruction due to the explosion.
In his Telegram, Governor of Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoit, also claimed a drone attack. The village of Gogolivka in Kursk Oblast was left without electricity due to the dropping of ammunition on the substation.
Starovoit holds Ukraine responsible for the drone attack saying: “Air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones near Kursk tonight”.
Tags: drone attack