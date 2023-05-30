Alleged drone attack strikes Moscow, Russia accuses Ukraine of “terrorist attack”

An explosion in Moscow on 30 May 2023. Photo: screenshot from Youtube/Video Militarnyi News

Militarnyi reports that Russia’s capital city of Moscow was attacked by aerial drones in the early hours of 30 May, according to Russian media and Moscow authorities.

Eyewitnesses reported sounds of explosions in the area as Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed air defence activities against drones flying towards Moscow.

“Early this morning, as a result of a UAV attack, several buildings suffered minor damage. All city emergency services are on site. They are investigating what has happened,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza said the explosion occurred around 4 am at a high-rise on Atlasova Street in the New Moscow neighbourhood, on the 25th floor, and glass flew out in several apartments. They found fragments resembling parts of a drone wing at the scene.

Another drone reportedly crashed into the upper floors of a residential building in Moscow on Profsoyuznaya Street, damaging the facade and windows of the building.

Explosions were also heard in the suburbs of Moscow.

Emergency services are also working on Leninsky Avenue in Moscow, where a drone entered a flat on the 14th floor. Evacuation from the building is taking place. Baza claimed about 25 UAVs took part in the morning assault on Moscow.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of a “terrorist attack” using drones against Moscow, according to CNN.

All eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles launched at the Russian capital were destroyed, the ministry said in a statement.

“Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets,” the statement said. “Another five UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region.”

Russian state media reported earlier that two buildings were damaged in a drone attack. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an update that two people were injured, but no one was hospitalized. Emergency services continue to work at the sites, he said.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the alleged drone attack.

