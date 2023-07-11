Ukraine downs 26 of 28 drones from Russia’s night attack; two hit Odesa

A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Screenshot from video

Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive Russian drone attack in the night of 11 July, Ukraine’s Air Command reported. Plans to attack a grain terminal in Odesa were thwarted, but two drones did hit an administrative building in its port, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to Odesa Oblast head Oleh Kiper, Ukraine’s air defense prevented the Russians from implementing a plan to attack a grain terminal in one of the region’s ports. He noted that two attack drones hit the administrative building of the port facility.

The falling debris caused two port terminals, including the grain terminal, to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, with no critical damage or casualties.

In total, 28 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. 26 were downed, as well as a Zala reconnaissance drone, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Damage from debris of Shahed drones downed over Kyiv oblast. Credit: Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior

Some drones were downed over Kyiv Obast; the falling debris damaged private houses and territory, Ukrainian police said.

Additionally, over July 10, the Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter of an unspecified type, three Lancet attack UAVs, and four operational and tactical reconnaissance drones, and made 20 air strikes at Russian positions, the Air Force reported.

