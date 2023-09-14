Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drones attack Russian corvette in the Black Sea

Ukrainian maritime drones continue to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Serge Havrylets
14/09/2023
Samum
Samum hovercraft in 2010. Illustrative photo. Credit: mil.ru
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Samum hovercraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with maritime kamikaze drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 14 September.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian drones attacked Samum hovercraft in the Black Sea around 4:30 p.m. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack was repelled, and the ship’s weapons destroyed all kamikaze drones.

How Ukraine’s scrappy marine drones are revolutionizing naval warfare

Samum is a Bora-class guided-missile corvette of the Russian Navy (Soviet designation Project 1239), one of the few types of military surface effect ships built solely for marine combat. It is one of Russia’s largest combat sea vehicles with a catamaran design.

