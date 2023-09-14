Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Stratcom: Ukraine damages two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea

Ukrainian strikes continue to inflict damage on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
bySerge Havrylets
14/09/2023
1 minute read
Bykov
A Russian patrol ship Vasiliy Bykov. Illustrative photo via Wikipedia.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have damaged two Russian patrol ships of the same class as the patrol ship Vasily Bykov of Project 22160, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

According to the Starcom of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, two Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ships were hit and damaged in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. The extent of the damage and the weapons used to hit Russian warships are not specified in Stratcom’s report.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s sophisticated drone and missile attack destroys two Russian Navy ships in Sevastopol shipyard

Project 22160 is a series of large patrol ships being constructed for the Russian Navy. The vessels are primarily intended for patrol, monitoring, and protection in open and closed seas.

The armament of such a patrol ship includes the Kalibr cruise missile, aerosol camouflage, two grenade launchers, two machine guns, and a 76.2-mm dual-purpose gun. The warship of this class also has a helicopter deck and hangar for one helicopter.

