Stratcom: Ukraine damages two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have damaged two Russian patrol ships of the same class as the patrol ship Vasily Bykov of Project 22160, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

According to the Starcom of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, two Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ships were hit and damaged in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. The extent of the damage and the weapons used to hit Russian warships are not specified in Stratcom’s report.

Project 22160 is a series of large patrol ships being constructed for the Russian Navy. The vessels are primarily intended for patrol, monitoring, and protection in open and closed seas.

The armament of such a patrol ship includes the Kalibr cruise missile, aerosol camouflage, two grenade launchers, two machine guns, and a 76.2-mm dual-purpose gun. The warship of this class also has a helicopter deck and hangar for one helicopter.

