Ukraine’s Naval Forces destroy Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea

bySerge Havrylets
13/09/2023
1 minute read
Tunets
A russian Tunets (Tuna) patrol boat. Illustrative photo, Credit: buran-force.ru
Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed another Russian KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) patrol boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The KS-701 Tunets is a patrol boat used mainly by Russian border guards and emergency services. The hull of this boat is 8,8 meters (29 feet) long and 2,5 meters (8 feet) wide. A KS-701 Tunets boat can take 6 to 10 people aboard, plus a captain.

The boat’s maximum speed is 37.8 knots (700 km per hour or 435 miles per hour). The operational range is 200 nautic miles (370 km or 230 miles).

Ten days ago, on 3 September, Ukraine’s Armed Forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 armed drone to destroy another Russian KS-701 Tunets patrol boat with its crew, preventing a Russian landing in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

