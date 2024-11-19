Ukraine scales up production of advanced Neptune missiles

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says Ukrainian manufacturers have produced the first 100 missiles this year and successfully scaled up the serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles.

An R-360 Neptune is a Ukrainian-developed subsonic cruise missile initially designed as an anti-ship missile and later modified for land attacks. The missile’s success has also sparked interest from other countries, with Romania recently announcing plans to collaborate with Ukraine on further development of the system.

“Missile program. We are working,” Defense Minister Umerov reported briefly, adding that he had recently discussed plans for 2025, key areas of cooperation, and the development of the missile industry with Ukrainian manufacturers.

The Ukrainian minister reminded that on 13 April 2022, a Neptune missile system destroyed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet— the “Moskva” cruiser.

“It was a historic moment which demonstrated the strength of Ukrainian missiles,” emphasized the defense minister.

Umerov said that the country is ramping up the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles were manufactured this year, and the serial production of an R-360 Neptune cruise missile has been successfully scaled up, with improvements for targeting distant objectives.

New drone missiles are also being developed, including “Palyanytsia,” which is an example of successful cooperation between the state and the private sector. Efforts are also underway to manufacture more weapons in collaboration with foreign partners.

An upgraded Neptune missile has been successfully targeting ground targets for a year now. Currently, it reaches distances up to 400 km, but it will soon strike targets at 1,000 km. For comparison, the range of a Taurus, a German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile, is 500 km.

Despite limited numbers, confirmed and claimed Neptune attacks are notorious. In April 2022, Ukrainian sources claimed to have damaged the Russian frigate Admiral Essen with Neptune missiles. In 2023, several components of Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems night have been destroyed with Neptune missiles.

In March 2024, Ukraine claimed to have struck the Kostiantyn Olshanskyi landing ship with a Neptune missile – the Russians seized the ship back in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea.

Related: