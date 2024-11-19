Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine scales up production of advanced Neptune missiles

Ukraine has upgraded its Neptune missiles for extended range and plans further advancements, signaling a robust missile program amid the ongoing war with Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
19/11/2024
2 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war Romania intends to collaborate with Ukraine on developing R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles. The partnership aims to control Black Sea waters post-war.
Ukrainian Neptune cruise missile test launch in 2019. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Administration
Ukraine scales up production of advanced Neptune missiles

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says Ukrainian manufacturers have produced the first 100 missiles this year and successfully scaled up the serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles.

An R-360 Neptune is a Ukrainian-developed subsonic cruise missile initially designed as an anti-ship missile and later modified for land attacks. The missile’s success has also sparked interest from other countries, with Romania recently announcing plans to collaborate with Ukraine on further development of the system.

“Missile program. We are working,” Defense Minister Umerov reported briefly, adding that he had recently discussed plans for 2025, key areas of cooperation, and the development of the missile industry with Ukrainian manufacturers.

The Ukrainian minister reminded that on 13 April 2022, a Neptune missile system destroyed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet— the “Moskva” cruiser.

“It was a historic moment which demonstrated the strength of Ukrainian missiles,” emphasized the defense minister.

Umerov said that the country is ramping up the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles were manufactured this year, and the serial production of an R-360 Neptune cruise missile has been successfully scaled up, with improvements for targeting distant objectives.

New drone missiles are also being developed, including “Palyanytsia,” which is an example of successful cooperation between the state and the private sector. Efforts are also underway to manufacture more weapons in collaboration with foreign partners.

An upgraded Neptune missile has been successfully targeting ground targets for a year now. Currently, it reaches distances up to 400 km, but it will soon strike targets at 1,000 km. For comparison, the range of a Taurus, a German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile, is 500 km.

Despite limited numbers, confirmed and claimed Neptune attacks are notorious. In April 2022, Ukrainian sources claimed to have damaged the Russian frigate Admiral Essen with Neptune missiles. In 2023, several components of Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems night have been destroyed with Neptune missiles.

Ukrainian Navy confirms Kerch Strait’s last Russian ferry destruction, implying Neptune missile use

In March 2024, Ukraine claimed to have struck the Kostiantyn Olshanskyi landing ship with a Neptune missile – the Russians seized the ship back in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts