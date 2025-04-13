European Business Association calls on EU to extend Ukraine’s visa-free regime beyond June 2025

The European Business Association (EBA) has appealed to the European Commission, urging it to extend the current duty-free trade regime with Ukraine beyond 5 June 2025.

The trade visa-free regime between Ukraine and the EU, officially known as the autonomous trade measures (ATMs), was introduced to support Ukrainian exports after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war in 2022. It allows duty-free access for Ukrainian goods to the EU market, simplifying customs procedures and boosting trade.

According to the EBA, ending the autonomous trade measures could have significant negative consequences for Ukraine’s war-affected economy, particularly for the agricultural sector, which has suffered direct losses exceeding $80 billion due to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“The uncertainty regarding the future of EU-Ukraine trade presents significant risks for Ukrainian businesses. The lack of clarity impedes strategic planning, hinders the signing of new commercial agreements, and threatens the continuity of operations,” says the EBA.

For some companies, the end of the trade visa-free regime could mean halting operations or even shutting down altogether, threatening the availability of essential goods for consumers and undermining food security at both regional and global levels.

The association highlights that the EU’s temporary trade liberalization—introduced by lifting customs restrictions under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement—has had tangible benefits. In May 2024, the European Parliament and Council extended these measures, enabling over 50 Ukrainian dairy producers to gain export approval and swiftly redirect supply chains via Ukraine’s western border.

“In view of the above, the European Business Association urges the European Commission to take all necessary steps to ensure the extension of the trade liberalization measures beyond 5 June 2025,” the EBA’s statement reads.

The EBA emphasizes that maintaining this regime is critical for supporting Ukraine’s agricultural sector and ensuring the country’s economic resilience as it moves closer to integration with the European single market.