Russian night drone attack: infrastructure damage reported in central Ukraine

On the night of 12 July 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction (Kursk) with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, Ukrainian Air Force informed. A total of 15 kamikaze drones were used in the strike. 11 of them were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense.

“Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack,” the Air Force said.



In particular, all drones that attacked Kyiv were downed. However, four drones that reached their targets hit infrastructure objects in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy Oblast, as per oblasts heads.

“Difficult night. Air alert lasted in Cherkasy Oblast for over three and a half hours. The enemy attacked our area with Shaheds. They hit one of the objects of infrastructure in the Cherkasy district. As a result, a fire broke out there – it has now been extinguished,” Cherkasy Oblast head Ihor Taburets wrote.



Two victims with burns were taken to the hospital.

Tags: drone attack, Shahed-136