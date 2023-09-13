Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s economy suffers as Russia destroys 280,000 tons of Ukrainian grain

Russia has destroyed 280,000 tons of Ukrainian grain within just two months.
bySerge Havrylets
13/09/2023
2 minute read
Destroyed grain terminal in Odesa. Credit: Operational Command “South”
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian missiles and kamikaze drones have destroyed 280,000 tons of Ukrainian grain since July 2023, when Russia suspended the Black Sea grain deal and started to attack Ukrainian ports and grain terminals, according to the Financial Times.

Over the past two months, Russia has launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on Danube ports and Black Sea ports in the Odesa Oblast (southern Ukraine) to disrupt Ukraine’s infrastructure and export routes that keep the Ukrainian economy going despite Russian aggression.

Over the past 12 months, Ukraine, which produces half of the world’s sunflower oil exports and 10% of the world’s wheat, has exported around 35 million tons of grain across the Danube River.

Before Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and started to attack Ukrainian ports, Ukraine exported 33 million tons of grain through its ports in the Black Sea.

Viktor Berestenko, president of the Association of International Freight Forwarders, says it costs about $116 to export a ton of grain to Egypt via the Danube River. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, it cost about $69 to export a ton of grain via the Black Sea.

Ukrainian farmers and shippers noted that the Danube’s capacity can be expanded further.

“The advantage of the Danube is that there are many places to load and the infrastructure is distributed. This also means that Ukraine does not dance to Russia’s tune,” Andrii Vadaturskyi, CEO of Nibulon, a Ukrainian agrarian company.

However, the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports and kamikaze drone attacks make it increasingly risky to transport grain via the Danube ports in the Odesa Oblast. Russia has been carrying out drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure far behind the frontlines, especially Black Sea and Danube ports, almost daily.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts