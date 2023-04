As of 13:00 on April 23, only 7 Russian Navy ships, including two missile carriers with a total of 8 Caliber missiles, are currently on duty in the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian Navy, Ukrainian Armed Forces Navy reports.

Earlier today, it was reported that there were 10 Russian ships in the Black Sea.

One Russian vessel is in the Azov Sea and eight are in the Mediterranean, including two Caliber missile carriers with a total of 24 missiles.

Tags: Black Sea, Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian Navy