Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian air attack damages Danube River port infrastructure injuring seven as Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones

Russia once again attacked Odesa Oblast’s Izmail district targeting Danube River port infrastructure and other civilian facilities, injuring seven civilians. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed most of the Russian-launched Shahed one-way attack drones, according to official reports.
byYuri Zoria
13/09/2023
2 minute read
Civilian infrastructure destroyed in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast’s Izmail and Reni districts overnight into 13 September 2023. Photo: Ukraine South Defense Forces.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Overnight into 13 September, Russia attacked Ukraine’s Odesa and Sumy oblasts with 44 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones as Ukrainian air defenses shot down 32 of them, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Local authorities say the attack injured seven civilians.

The Air Force says Russian forces launched the Shaheds from three directions – Kursk Oblast near Ukraine’s northeastern border, Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea Coast. The main targets of the attack were the southern districts of Odesa Oblast and the region’s port infrastructure.

During the attack, explosions were heard in northern Sumy City, and an air alert was declared in Sumy Oblast. The regional authorities said air defense forces destroyed three Shaheds in the oblast’s skies.

Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper reported that several groups of the “kamikaze” drones attacked Izmail district, hitting port infrastructure, and non-residential buildings, and starting a fire in a truck park. Seven drivers were taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity, according to Kiper.

Later Kiper updated that the attack on Izmail district injured seven people, with six of those in Reni town, and one in Izmail. Two men from Reni were hospitalized in the intensive care unit in serious condition. Four others were in moderate condition. The victim from Izmail received medical care and was already discharged from hospital at the time of the report.

Fire at a truck park in Odesa’s Izmail district caused by a Russian drone attack overnight into 13 September 2023. Photo: Ukraine South Defense Forces.

Ukraine South Defense Forces (USDF) said the night attack on Odesa Oblast lasted for 4.5 hours and targeted “the civilian infrastructure of the Danube area.”

Russia has been carrying out drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure far behind the frontlines almost daily.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts